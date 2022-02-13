Four injured after shooting near where Justin Bieber was celebrating

Hailey Bieber talks about her marriage to Justin Bieber 0:54

(CNN) — Four people were shot early Saturday in West Hollywood after a fight broke out near a party for singer Justin Bieber.

The altercation occurred around 2:45 am local time in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

Bieber was partying at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge after a concert, and “the shooting happened … near The Nice Guy, but it wasn’t directly in front of it,” a source familiar with the event told CNN.

The source added that the musician was inside the venue when the shooting occurred.

A tweet from the LAPD He said that from the scene, the fire department “transported two victims to local hospitals.” Additionally, “agents discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to local hospitals.” LAPD said all of the victims are listed in stable condition.

The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the incident. No arrests have been made.

“The incident is not gang related,” police added.

CNN reached out to Bieber’s publicist on Saturday, but has not received a response.

The Nice Guy restaurant is owned by The h.wood Group, a hospitality company that owns several locations in the Los Angeles area. CNN was unable to reach a representative for h.wood.

CNN’s Jessica Flynn contributed to this report.