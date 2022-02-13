From Spring Temperatures to Extreme Cold in Just Hours This Weekend for Our Region – NBC New York (47)

From a hot, sunny, spring-like Saturday to a frigid Sunday. This is how the extremes will be this weekend.

New York City will have a beautiful Saturday for February with a high of 58 degrees giving way to a Sunday with a 40% chance of light snow and temperatures dropping 18 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The extreme weather conditions come on the heels of an unusually warm week for the season, which forecasters say is most likely in late March.

The unseasonably mild weather continues to end the work week, with temperatures feeling more like what’s typical for late March. While highs will be about 15 degrees above normal today, records appear safe. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/pGD7LCrfJh — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 11, 2022

Next week will be sunny but cool until Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to return to the 50s.

Perhaps the Staten Island Groundhog Chuck got it right and our area will enjoy an early spring.

THIS IS HOW THE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Southwest wind between 14 and 16 mph.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Southwest wind between 13 and 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A 40% chance of snow after 1 AM Increasing clouds, with a low around 30 degrees. Wind chill sensation between 25 and 30 degrees. Northwest wind between 11 and 13 mph.

SUNDAY

A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 4 PM Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. North wind around 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, the minimum around 20 degrees.

NEW JERSEY

The southern half of New Jersey will likely be covered in 1 to 3 inches of snow from a storm system expected to form offshore near South Carolina and move up the Atlantic coast.

The storm is expected to remain far enough offshore to limit snow to that specific region of New Jersey.

Snow is expected to start falling in southern New Jersey early Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon, and some rain may mix with the snow as it will take a while for the air to cool.

The weekend will be a roller coaster of weather conditions for New Jersey and other eastern states, with high temperatures expected to climb into the mid-50s and upper 50s on Saturday, before a gust of air arrives from the Arctic on Saturday night and send temperatures plummeting into the 20s and 30s on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in most of New Jersey on Sunday are forecast to remain in the 30s all day, and could stay in the frigid 20s through Monday, when Valentine’s Day will be celebrated. .