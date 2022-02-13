Girls fell in love at parties in Mexico to prostitute them in New York | Univision Crime News

In recent years, the New York District Attorney has prosecuted several cases of sex trafficking in which the offenders, almost always relatives, have a modus operandi Similary. This was the case of the Rojas Romeros, who fell in love with girls somewhere in central Mexico, threatened to kill their relatives and forced them to have sexual relations. in underground bars, hotels and brothels from the neighborhood of La Merced, in Mexico City. They were then illegally brought to New York, where they were forced to have sex with up to 40 clients each day. They never got a dime.