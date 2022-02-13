Girls fell in love at parties in Mexico to prostitute them in New York | Univision Crime News

Tenancingo, a town in central Mexico, was the center of operations for a criminal organization that was dedicated to recruiting young men and women to take them to New York. There, far from their families and without legal documents, they were forced into prostitution beaten several times. Five members of the gang this week received sentences of up to 39 years in prison in a New York federal court.
Six victims, one of whom was 14 years old when she became a sex slave, they testified in a trial against these traffickers in the Eastern District Court of New York. Each of them described the physical and sexual abuse they suffered over several years at the hands of the accused, all of them relatives.
The result of this long criminal process has been sentences between 20 and 39 years behind bars that a federal judge imposed on José Miguel Meléndez Rojas, Jose Osvaldo Meléndez Rojas, Rosalío Meléndez Rojas, Francisco Meléndez Pérez and Abel Romero Meléndez. The magistrate also ordered them to pay monetary compensation to each of the victims.
“The defendants used false promises of love, marriage, and a better life to lure women and girls into romantic and sexual relationships, and isolated their victims from their families by bringing them to live with them in the homes of the defendants in Tenancingo, Mexico.” , says a statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
Once in the United States, the Melendezes “used physical and sexual violence, threats, and fraud to force their victims into prostitution in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware,” the report added. dependence.
This criminal scheme occurred between 2006 and July 2017. The authorities do not have a figure of how many women fell into the clutches of these criminals. One of them, José Miguel Meléndez Rojas, alias ‘El Guermex’, He approached his victims at parties in communities in Tlaxcala, Puebla, Oaxaca and the State of Mexico.
He was arrested by agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the town of Izúcar de Matamoros, in the state of Puebla, in February 2019. Then the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) had him as a target of capture and for the operation to locate him, Interpol also participated. He was then extradited to the United States.
The money that this gang obtained from sexual trafficking was laundered to continue operating and bringing in girls.
The testimonies of the victims
In the Meléndez trial, a woman identified as ‘Delia’ testified that two defendants forced her into prostitution since she was 14 years old and that these they beat her when she refused.
The same thing happened to ‘Diana’, another complainant, who told the court that was brought to the US illegally as a minor, that they turned her into a prostitute by force and when she tried to escape alias ‘El Guermex’ beat her and raped her in front of other members of the criminal organization.
For their part, ‘Fabiola’ and ‘María Rosalba’ testified before the jury that they were forced by threats, physical abuse and even forced her to have an abortion.
The victim named ‘Verónica’ narrated that alias ‘El Guermex’ threatened her and her family, telling her that “she would cut her mother into little pieces” if she stopped practicing prostitution and hand over the profits. This man was the one who received the harshest punishment: He will spend nearly four decades in jail.
“The conviction and sentencing of these traffickers represents the culmination of an investigation and could not have been possible without the cooperation and testimony of these brave victims, whose boundless courage brought to justice for the heinous and reprehensible acts committed against them,” Dave Patel, head of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in New York, said in a statement.
“The traffickers in this case used deception and coercion to sell dreams of a better life in America to impressionable young women who arrived only to be forced into a life of torment, misery, sexual abuse and prostitution at the hands of their captors. Patel added.
The Melendrezes were convicted by a federal jury in March 2020 of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, child sex trafficking, interstate prostitution, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. A sixth defendant, Fabián Reyes Rojas, pleaded guilty to two counts in late 2019 and is awaiting sentencing.
Sex trafficking of Mexican women in New York
In recent years, the New York District Attorney has prosecuted several cases of sex trafficking in which the offenders, almost always relatives, have a modus operandi Similary. This was the case of the Rojas Romeros, who fell in love with girls somewhere in central Mexico, threatened to kill their relatives and forced them to have sexual relations. in underground bars, hotels and brothels from the neighborhood of La Merced, in Mexico City. They were then illegally brought to New York, where they were forced to have sex with up to 40 clients each day. They never got a dime.
They were kept in shared apartments, prohibited from communicating with each other, and lost contact with relatives in Mexico. beatings were common but not on rest days. The regular rate was between $30 and $35 for 15 minutes of sex, the indictment says.
Another gang led by Roberto César Cid Domínguez had an ally in the security forces, Wayne Peiffer, a police officer from the Village of Brewster, north of New York City.
The Department of Justice alleges that Peiffer, 48, received “free prostitution services” and that sex slaves were brought to the police station where he worked in exchange for helping this criminal cell continue to operate. Her collaboration included “warning them of the increase in police actions and assistance to avoid detections and arrests by law enforcement agencies,” describes the Prosecutor’s Office.
Peiffer had corrupt dealings with the human trafficking organization of Cid Domínguez, which had been operating in Queens since May 2002, and with that of Cristian Noé Godínez, who was in charge of sexually selling young men and women who emigrated from Mexico, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Cid Dominguez and Godinez used force and threats to get their victims to engage in prostitution in Brewster, New Jersey, Connecticut and elsewhere, the indictment states.
Since 2009, the Eastern District of New York has brought sex trafficking charges against more than 100 people. The security forces in that region rescued more than 180 victims, including more than 40 minors, in that period. They also reunited 19 children with their mothers. New York judges have ordered criminals to pay more than $4 million in restitution to those affected.