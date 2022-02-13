Guillermo Ochoa’s trolling of Álvaro Fidalgo for the cut in his mouth

Alvaro Fidalgo He was one of the most outstanding players in America’s victory over Santos by a score of 3-2 in the Comarca Lagunera. The Spaniard was very involved in the game and contributed in two of the plays in which the Eagles they found the goals to keep the three points.

All in all, the Spanish midfielder had difficult moments in this duel, particularly one in which a blow from Allan Cervantes caused a cut on his lip that brought with it a bleeding that practically did not stop completely throughout the game, since even when he came out of change in the second half, the blood did not stop coming out.

Once the meeting was over, Fidalgo received some stitches to sew his wounda situation that the player himself shared on his social networks to show the traces of the battle in Torreón. “It was worth it!!!! Let’s go with everything! A few extra points and we continue”wrote the Iberian.

In the published photo, you see Alvaro with an extremely swollen upper lip. This fact caught the attention of Guillermo Ochoa, who from his own account responded to his partner’s publication with a comment to joke that he showed the good atmosphere and relationship that exists in the group.

“Does he want a kiss or is he groggy??”Paco Memo replied to the midfielder’s tweet, who will surely have no major complications to appear on the field next Wednesday, when America visit Mazatlan pending match of the second day of the tournament Closure 2022.