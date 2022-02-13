Have you lost an AirPod Pro? How to get a replacement and how much does it cost

If you lose an AirPod Pro, you can replace it at the Apple Store for a small fee.

AirPods are great 100% wireless headphones, however their small size and the fact that they are individual makes it easier to lose them. If you lose one of your AirPods Pro, you can try to locate it from your iPhone, but if you can’t find it, you’ll have to pay for a replacement.

AirPods are great, but since they are three different components, two AirPods Pro and charging case, it is possible that one of them is lost or damaged for some reason. If this applies to you, Apple displays the repair or replacement fees for AirPods Pro.

Fortunately, if you lose an AirPod Pro, you won’t have to invest in a whole set that includes two AirPods and the charging case. Apple also offers a replacement option for a lost AirPod, though it will clearly cost a fair amount.

What a single AirPod Pro costs

Apple details on its website what it costs to repair or replace AirPods, and the same happens with AirPods Pro. Likewise, we have prices to get another charging case in case we lose them. At all times Apple will offer us completely new replacement products.

The prices that Apple offers for these replacements of the lost AirPods Pro are the following:

Model loss fee AirPods Pro €99 each charging case 109 euros

the fee is slightly higher than what we have in case of losing an AirPod second generation. In this case we would have to pay 75 euros to replace a lost AirPod and 65 or 85 euros to replace the charging case depending on whether it has wireless charging or not.

Also keep in mind that the AirPods Pro also have pads, in case you lose them, Apple also has them for sale. replacement pads at a price of 9 euros. This may be one of the most wear-and-tear elements of the AirPods Pro and one that is most likely to be lost.

How to change the touch controls on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3

As we mentioned, for these prices Apple offers us completely new replacement products, but if you think they are too expensive, you can always try get a cheaper replacement AirPdo Pro from other types of stores. On Wallapop or eBay it is common to find loose AirPods Pro that can serve us perfectly in case we have lost one of the headphones.

Related topics: AirPods

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!