Headbutt by Roberto Moreira and breaks Menjívar’s frame; Motagua defeats Olympia!

2022-02-12
Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs Motagua!
SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras
THE GAME: Olympia 0-1 Motagua
19′ Long-distance shot by Bryan Moya that goes over the cross of the Motagüense frame.
18′ Motagua playing better. He manages possession of the ball while Olimpia takes cover and waits for a counter.
12′ GOOOOOOOLLLLLL FROM MOTAGUA! The Paraguayan Roberto Moreira scores the first of the match and with a header to the center of Jessé Moncada breaks the Olympic frame and puts the first.
eleven’ Motagua sterile attack on the left side; unsuccessful center of Omar Elvir that does not worry Menjívar.
8′ Bombshell deflected through Eddie Hernández. The ball went over the crossbar protected by Marlon Licona.
two’ Two fouls in two minutes for Motagua; José Mario Pinto feeling the rigor of Baldunciel and Pereira.
¡STARTED! Olimpia and Motagua are already playing at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.
Olympia lineup: Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Núñez, José García, Jonathan Paz, Bryan Beckeles; German Mejia, Jose Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez, Bryan Moya; Jerry Bengston and Eddie Hernandez.
Motagua Lineup: Marlon Licona; Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Núñez, Jessé Moncada, Lucas Buldunciel; Angel Tejeda and Roberto Moreira.
The players already carry out the pre-competitive work on the Morazán field.
Both teams are already installed in the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.
TEN LIVE FROM THE MORAZÁN
🚨 LIVE: This is how you live the Olimpia-Motagua preview at the Morazán stadium with an Argentine touch!
Posted by Diario Deportivo Diez on Saturday, February 12, 2022
Albos and Águilas have faced each other six times in San Pedro Sula; both have won three matches.
Olimpia and Motagua collide at 7:00 pm at the SPS Morazán stadium.
THE PREVIOUS:
Another grab is coming in Clausura 2022. San Pedro Sula will experience a new game after the Marathón vs Real España. Olimpia will face Motagua in the Clásico of the capital.
The game will take place at the Morazán stadium starting at 7:00 pm this Saturday. It will be the first Clasico for Pablo Lavallén, coach of Olimpia.
The four new debutants of the Clásico: The 11 things you should know about Olimpia vs Motagua
León arrives at the Clásico with nine points in the standings, thanks to three wins and one loss. In his last match, the albo defeated Vida 3-0 in La Ceiba.
The four-time champion of Honduras wants to continue making history in the National League, after beating Vida de La Ceiba he reached 1,000 wins and now the Ciclón is looking for a new win.
For its part, Motagua has just beaten Victoria 1-0 in Danlí and with that win reached seven units in the standings, thanks to two wins, a draw and a loss so far in the Clausura.
Olimpia and Motagua, for breaking the tie in the historical series in San Pedro Sula
How is the series in San Pedro Sula?
Olimpia and Motagua go to their seventh game in San Pedro Sula and their third in the Morazán stadium and are tied in everything. Both clubs go to the tiebreaker.
THE MOTAGUA VS OLIMPIA SERIES IN SAN PEDRO SULA
November 30, 1975: Morazán Stadium: Motagua 2-1 Olimpia, Oscar “Martillo” Hernández, Mariano Godoy – Rigoberto “Shula” Gómez.
December 2, 1989: Morazán Stadium: Olimpia 4-1 Motagua, Carlos Laje 3, Alex Pineda – Gerardo Villalobos.
December 17, 2006: Olympic Stadium: Olimpia 1-3 Motagua, Maynor Figueroa – Víctor Bernárdez, Jocimar Nascimento, Luis Guzmán.
November 3, 2019: Olympic Stadium: Olimpia 2-0 Motagua, Jorge Benguché 2.
November 30, 2019: Olympic Stadium: Olimpia 2-0 Motagua, Jorge “Toro” Benguché, Jerry Bengtson.
February 2, 2020: Olympic Stadium: Olimpia 1-2 Motagua, Yustin Arboleda – Roberto Moreira, Gonzalo Klusener