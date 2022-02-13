Headbutt by Roberto Moreira and breaks Menjívar’s frame; Motagua defeats Olympia!

2022-02-12

Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs Motagua!

THE GAME: Olympia 0-1 Motagua

19′ Long-distance shot by Bryan Moya that goes over the cross of the Motagüense frame.

18′ Motagua playing better. He manages possession of the ball while Olimpia takes cover and waits for a counter.

12′ GOOOOOOOLLLLLL FROM MOTAGUA! The Paraguayan Roberto Moreira scores the first of the match and with a header to the center of Jessé Moncada breaks the Olympic frame and puts the first.

eleven’ Motagua sterile attack on the left side; unsuccessful center of Omar Elvir that does not worry Menjívar.

8′ Bombshell deflected through Eddie Hernández. The ball went over the crossbar protected by Marlon Licona.

two’ Two fouls in two minutes for Motagua; José Mario Pinto feeling the rigor of Baldunciel and Pereira.

¡STARTED! Olimpia and Motagua are already playing at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Olympia lineup: Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Núñez, José García, Jonathan Paz, Bryan Beckeles; German Mejia, Jose Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez, Bryan Moya; Jerry Bengston and Eddie Hernandez.

Motagua Lineup: Marlon Licona; Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Núñez, Jessé Moncada, Lucas Buldunciel; Angel Tejeda and Roberto Moreira.