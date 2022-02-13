Homicide between golfers and millionaires: nobody safe in New York

Kevin Somers, 45, head caddie at the ultra-exclusive “Maidstone Club” in East Hampton, NY, was strangled to death by a subordinate during an argument after watching a golf tournament on television. according to the police.

Somers, known as the “caddy master” at the famed club Long Island, was found dead at the home of co-worker Marc Dern (34) on February 5. About five days later, the subordinate was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, Suffolk police said.

During Dern’s arraignment yesterday in Southampton, prosecutors said that the two were drinking and enjoying watching a golf tournament on television when they had an “altercation” after the program ended, reported Southampton Press.

dern allegedly punched Somers in the face and then strangled him, breaking a small bone in the victim’s throat which suffocated him, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege that Dern left Somers on the front porch during three hours before calling 911 and told police he felt his friend’s body go limp as he suffocated him.

Dern’s attorney, John Ray, disputed the prosecutor’s claim that Somers had been left outside on the porch, arguing that emergency services told police his body was still warm when they arrived. “If a man was dead from 7:30 to 10:30 (pm), his skin would not be hot,” the defense attorney said during the hearing. “That’s just common sense.”

Dern was held on $500,000 bond and the case is expected to go before a grand jury next week.

The luxurious club where the men worked has long had a extensive list of rich and famous members, including Jets owner Woody Johnson, Paul McCartney and Chevy Chase, one of the stars of the golf comedy movie “Caddyshack,” with Bill Murray.

Since the golfer’s death, his family has created a page on GoFundMe to start a scholarship in his name. “In honor of the life of Kevin Somers, this site has been created to continue his legacy of sports excellence for local student-athletes“.