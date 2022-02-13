Honduras vs. Mexico will be played without an audience due to FIFA sanction

Midtime Editorial

One more without an audience! The Honduran Soccer Federation made it official that received a sanction from FIFA and as a consequence you will have to play without an audience the next match against the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, next March 27.

“FIFA has sanctioned the Honduran national team and soccer with the closure of the stadium and consequently the absence of an audience for the match that must be held against the Mexican team on Sunday, March 27”, states the statement issued by the Honduran Soccer Federation.

“Furthermore, FIFA has imposed a penalty fee approximately one million eight hundred and sixty-six thousand lempiras, which has an impact on the finances of the institution”. The statement also states that both sanctions have been applied due to the “regrettable behavior” of a group of fans during the game played on January 30 against El Salvador.

The Honduran Soccer Federation plans to appeal said sanction through the corresponding channels and in the same way, he regretted the inappropriate behavior of officials, players and the fans themselves.

Currently, the Honduran national team is in the last position of the Octagonal with three points. His next commitments are to visit Panama on March 24receive the Mexican National Team on March 27 and finally they will travel to Jamaica to face the Reggae Boyz on March 30.

