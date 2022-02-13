How to change the default password manager of the iPhone

Here’s what you need to know about setting up password stuffing.

Apple has built a lot of features and capabilities into its operating systems to iPhone Y iPad. Both iOS and iPadOS offer very interesting benefits that contribute to considerably improving the user experience of the software. A clear example of this is found in this guide with all the functions of the Notes application, which gives us an idea of ​​how the company with the bitten apple logo has been perfecting its applications and configuration settings over the years .

From iPadízate we have published a wide variety of tutorials for iPhone and iPad like this great trick to add weather information to the Lock Screen. This time we will return to the fray with a guide that will explain, step by step, how to change the password manager which comes by default in the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems.

If you are having problems managing your passwords, filling in some search fields, or simply want to remove some of your credentials so that they do not appear in the text fields of Safari on your iPhone or iPad, we recommend you visit this guide to learn to change the password manager.

How to change password management on iPhone

Have you forgotten a password for your social networks or web pages and cannot log in? Do you want to review which email you chose for a specific social network? Or do you just want to disable password autofill? Don’t worry, the complexity of the operating system is so wonderful that it offers solutions for everything, even importing backup copies of your most complicated passwords.

The iPhone password manager takes care of reminding you of all the information about your credentials. Both your names, your email addresses and your passwords. It even also allows users to sync all the data between all the devices in the Apple ecosystem. It’s a fabulous tool.+

In this guide we will show you how you can activate and deactivate the function to store and remember all your passwords. A tutorial that will also help you to take a look at your credentials, edit some data or delete old passwords.

If you want to learn how to configure the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 password manager, follow the steps that we dictate below:

one. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

two. Then access the “Passwords” panel.

3. Use Touch ID, Face ID, or your Apple ID password.

Four. Turn the “Password AutoFill” feature on or off at your convenience.

5. In the lower panel you will find absolutely all the credentials and passwords of websites, applications, social networks, forums…

6. Tap on one of the credentials to see your username, your password, the website or app, and options to change your password, set your verification code, and remove your password.

Your iPhone’s password management tool is an extremely convenient utility, it could save you from more than one embarrassment so use it wisely.

How to sync all your passwords on iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices

There are times when it is vitally important and very necessary to save your passwords in the cloud so that they can be available on all the Apple devices you use. If you sync passwords by storing data in iCloud you will have the wonderful possibility of using a simple touch gesture, Touch ID fingerprint sensor or Face ID facial recognition to remember all your passwords on any of your devices.

In addition to being able to use the password manager present on your iPhone and iPad, Apple offers you an additional tool to synchronize passwords on iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and the rest of the electronic devices related to the Apple ecosystem. the bitten apple logo company

Follow the instructions below to learn how to sync your password data and login names across websites and apps across all your Apple devices:

one. Open the Settings app on iOS or iPadOS.

two. Click on your Apple ID name.

3. Then enter the iCloud section.

Four. Find the “Keychain” section and click on it.

7. Turn on iCloud Keychain so your passwords are stored in iCloud and available on all your devices.

It’s important to note that all information about your passwords is stored on Apple servers but is encrypted and completely anonymous. As a note, it is also worth mentioning that iCloud Keychain also collects information about credit cards and Wi-Fi networks.

How to put password to applications on iPhone

As we mentioned previously, the iPhone and iPad password manager is a very useful tool and can save you from some trouble when you don’t remember a password or session names. But if you don’t want to use Apple’s password manager for whatever reason, the App Store has wonderful apps for storing your passwords, and they help a lot because you can also download them on multiple devices to make them available. We are talking about apps like 1Password, SafeInCloud, Keeper or Dashlane. All of them recommended!

