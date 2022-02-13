How to create WhatsApp groups, leave them, add participants and more

What you have to do next is add the name what you want to give him (in write the subject here) and an image if you wish (in the image icon). The name has a maximum limit of 25 characters. To add an image you can take a photo, select one or search the Internet. You can activate or not temporary messages. You confirm by giving create or green tick and it is already created. Once you have done everything, it will appear on your WhatsApp screen and you can communicate in this way.

You can take advantage of welcome to all people, communicate the decision of its creation and everything you want. Likewise, if you need to configure it to your liking, you can use the settings options what you wish. Meanwhile, initially everyone who belongs to it will be able to change the name, image, description and the option to send temporary messages unless you change these permissions.

Where only administrators write

If you want to create one in which only admins write, with the other participants only as assistants without the possibility of saying anything, you can do it easily. You will follow all the same creation steps mentioned above. If you already have one already made and you want to change it so that only administrators speak, you can also do it. You must go to options in the 3 points and Info of the group. from there you can give Group Settings down on the screen or at the 3 points on its top.

where does it say Send messages, press and the Only administrators option will appear. You give it and so only the people you have designated as administrators, or you if it is only you, will have permission to write.

In addition, it is convenient that you go to the option of edit group infobecause if you don’t change it to Admins Only everyone will be able to change the subject, icon, description and the option to send temporary messages.

If you want add a person to be administrator, You can do it from the same option of Group Settings or in Info by clicking on the name of the person. The option to designate as admin will appear.

where only you are

If you want to create a new one in which only be you because you want to send yourself reminders, write things to yourself, use it as a notepad or whatever comes to mind, all you have to do is make one with any other person and then delete them. Ideally, it should be someone you trust and you let them know what you are doing. We will tell you later how you can kick someone out of it.

It may seem silly to create a group just for you, but once you do it you will see how practical it is. It’s the way to have conversations with you to write down things you need to remember, send you photos and then view them from your computer with WhatsApp Web, send you news to view later when you have more time, and much more.

How to remove it

If you have created it and decided that you no longer want it to exist, the option to delete it is not as visible as it might seem. Don’t even think about leaving it because if you do, you won’t have the possibility of deleting it, since another person will remain assigned as administrator and will be able to manage it however you want. leaving the creator the group does not disappear.

The way of do it is eliminating all participants (We have already told you how to do it) and when there is no one left but you, you can get out of it. Then you will see the option to remove and it will be gone. The only way to make it exist again is to recreate it and add the same participants. You must follow all the steps as mentioned, otherwise you can end up running the risk of leaving it without having made it disappear.

Manage participants

If you want manage participants that are in the group, you can add or remove them at any time without having to explain yourself or having to ask other people. This is something that can only be done administrators.

How to add people

If you want to include new people at any time, you just have to enter it, or without entering selecting it, give options in the 3 points at the top and in group info you will find two options that interest you. You can also enter Info by giving the name or subject at the top of the page, next to the image.

One of them is Add participants and another is Participation link. In the first option, you will be able to give to people who are in your contact list. If they are not in it, you can include them before and wait a bit for the application to update. You can also request an invitation link. If you give her to the link that appears you can copy it from different options you have on your phone: Telegram, email, messages, Drive and more. You will also see the option to send it by WhatsApp, copy it to paste it wherever you want, share it, use the QR code and restore it.

If you want to make it easier, in Info, just under the name and number of participants, at the top, you will have the options to call, make a video call and Add. From there you can invite more people from your contacts.

Anyone can join if you have invite link, so be careful where you share it and with whom, it is recommended to do it with people you trust. If you want, you can reset the link whenever you want.

kick someone out of a group

There are many reasons why you might want someone to disappear from a group you’re in or have created. If you want fire, you can do it from Group Info. You will have already discovered the different ways to access it from the options of the 3 points and its name. There you will see the participants there are and if you press on the Name of one you will see different options among which are that of Remove. If you give him, you will throw him out of it.

Of course, this can only be done if you are administrator, since otherwise you will not have permissions to kick anyone out. You will be able to notify someone with permissions to eliminate him that he is having improper conduct or what you consider.

leave groups

If someone has added you to a group without your wanting it or the time has come when you want to leave it, you should know that you can do it easily no need to ask the admin to kick you out. You can do it even if you are the admin. We tell you how you can do it step by step.

you can silence them

leave a group will notify the other components, since it will appear that you have signed out like any other message, and it will make you no longer able to read new messages or write to it. So if you want to be temporarily undisturbed and have no interest in actually going out, or don’t want anyone to know that you’ve gone out, you can hit mute it opening it, at the top, where it says Silence notifications. If you give it, you can choose between 8 hours, 1 week or always so you never know unless you change it back.

In this way, it is as if you have left the group without anyone knowing that you are no longer They don’t even ask you for an explanation. In addition, it is a reversible option, you can return whenever you want without having to ask anyone to remove the silence.

How to do it

However, if what you want is really go out you must enter it and the 3 points you will give to More. Different options will appear, among which is Exit. You press him and you’ll be out. If you don’t want to go into it for it, you just have to press hard on your name until it is selected, and give options since the option to exit will appear just above the screen.

It can also be done from the option group info. At the end of everything on this page there will be the Exit option along with the Report. If you are also interested in reporting something, it is the best place to go, since you can comment on their attitude in the report option.

If you get out of it when you created it, another person will take the role of administrator to add or remove other users, in addition to other management functions. It will be the next person in order to enter, unless before leaving you want to designate another.

If you want re-engage in it because you have regretted it, you have accidentally given it or any other reason, you will have to ask an administrator to add you again since it is the only way to belong to it again.