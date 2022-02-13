How to delete malware from your Xiaomi if you do not have an antivirus installed

The security of our phones is and should be a priority for us on a day-to-day basis. This is because we have a lot of our information stored in it, so We must always keep in mind that these data have the greatest possible protection. against different malware that can end up affecting our devices.

For this reason, Xiaomi puts at our disposal different security mechanisms when it comes to protecting the smartphone and the different files and information that we have stored on it. without the need to install third-party apps, which we show you in depth below.

Eliminate any virus with the Security app on your Xiaomi phone

Luckily for Xiaomi phone users, the Chinese brand makes available to us a quite versatile application and that we can consider as a Swiss Army knife when it comes to keeping our device in the best possible state at the system cleaning level.

Thanks to this, we will be able to access different tools that will greatly facilitate our lives when it comes to protecting our equipment and keeping our privacy and data safe. In order to access this functionality we will only have to:





Access the security application of your Xiaomi phone

Once inside, access the “Security Scan” section

The system will automatically start a deep scan for any malicious software and you can easily remove it once the process is complete

Another of the interesting features that this application offers us is that of being able to thoroughly clean the system in order to eliminate temporary files or any other type that are not necessary for its correct operation, In addition to this, it can be very useful when it comes to protecting our phone against possible external threats.

In order to run this tool correctly, we just have to follow these steps:





Access the security application of your Xiaomi phone

Once inside, access the “Deep cleaning” section

Then, the interface will show us the different files that take up more space, sorted by weight, and will give us the option to eliminate those that are not decisive when using the computer

Check the security of your installed apps with Google Play Protect

We have told you that Xiaomi offers these tools without the need to install third-party software, but make no mistake, each and every one of us accesses the Google Play Store to download our favorite applications that we use every day.





For this reason, we find it interesting to add in this post an extra layer of security that Google itself offers us, called “Google Play Protect” and that we can check once we install apps from your store.

This tool bases its operation on analyze all the applications you have downloaded and check that they are completely safe for your computer and are certified for it. In order to use this utility, we just have to do the following:



