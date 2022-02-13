How to gift a game on Steam and how to accept it step by step

What to consider

To be able to send a gift to a friend, the first thing you will have to do is have account at service. If you do not have it, you can register on this website by indicating your email, country of residence, completing the captcha and accepting the agreements and conditions. you will get a email for you to confirm. If you have already registered, you can identify yourself. It is important that you know that the other person must also have their own Steam account and must be your friend, later we will tell you how to make new friends if they are not.

you can’t send a game you already have in your account, since you will have to buy it exclusively for the other person. So if you have duplicate or unwanted games have in your account, there is currently nothing you can do to give them to someone else, they will have to stay in your account. Can you do as many gifts as you wantbut only to one friend per transaction.

How to do it

You will go to the store and choose the game you are interested in, in which it will show you more information about it. On the game page, you will find the price and the possibility of add to cart. You can also add the DLC.

Once you’ve added a game to your cart, you’ll be presented with a new page where you can choose to buy for me, buy for a gift, or continue shopping. If you give buy as a gift you can proceed to purchase.

Choose the addressee from your friends list among those that appear to you. Start typing your name for it to appear. You can write a personalized message, confirm and pay for the purchase. In a way as simple as making a purchase, you can give a game to someone.

Buy a gift for another day

If you want to surprise someone with their birthday, Christmas or a special date, and you want to not have to worry, you can make the purchase when you want and schedule it for another day. You can indicate the day and time you want it to arrive.

This is so because at Add to Cart and confirm it as a gift, you can schedule purchase date to a later one if you want. In addition, you will have the option to write a personalized message of maximum 160 characters accompanying the game, so it is a good opportunity for you to take the opportunity to congratulate him, thank him for something or whatever you want. Accept the conditions, give to buy and the other person will receive your gift on the established date.

To ensure that you receive it at the right time, you should know that you will receive a notification when the other person have accepted it. Although it is likely that he will also contact you and want to thank you for the detail.

Steam Gift Cards

If you know the other person loves games, but you don’t know what to give him or you have discovered that the one you were interested in already has it, you can resort to gift cards. Thus, he will have a certain amount of money that you determine to buy a game according to what he likes.

To do this you just have to go to the corresponding section, choose a import, a friend and finish the purchase. You will see different important, between 5, 10, 25, 50 and 100 euros. You will select the card you want to buy it. As you can imagine, you can only send it to a friend you already have, or ask them to be your friend before making the purchase. Once you have confirmed and paid for the purchase, your friend you will receive a code in your account to redeem the corresponding amount.

You will not be able to use funds from your account to buy these cards, but yes for other purchases. In addition, you do not have to worry about where the other person lives, since if it is in another country the money will be converted to their currency. If the other person declines the card, your purchase will be refunded.

How to receive a gift on Steam

If another person sends you a gift, you will receive an email with a notification of your Steam client. You will see a nice postcard and instructions to activate and take advantage of the game. If the other person has sent you a personal message you will also be able to see it.

If you have received one and you don’t have steamYou will have to download and install it. Once you have done it, you will enter your account or create one. From the email that has arrived, in your client you will see a notification in the upper right corner. gives to 1 new gift and it will take you to another screen where you can accept or reject it. If you decide to accept it, it will appear automatically in your library. If you reject it, it will be returned to its sender and you can indicate or not the reason for the rejection with a message.

The accepted game will be in your library in the Games section. If you press on it you can give Install and it will download. If he was already in it you won’t be able to add him. If it was not in it, you will receive a notification with your actions. If there are duplicate games in a pack you will not receive extra copies and if a game requires additional ones that you don’t have you will get an error message. Now you can enjoy your gift!

problems with gifts

You may find certain doubts and concerns with Steam gifts, such as knowing if the other person has really received what you have sent them because they have not told you anything, that the other person did not like the received game and you want to return it to ask for a refund and be able to buy something else or that when you are in the store to buy the option to send as a gift is not activated. We discuss the different situations that may arise and what to do in each case.

How do I know if my friend has received it?

You can check the status of your acquisitions you can go to the page of steam inventory or access from your client. In Projects, in the main menu you can give Manage gifts and guest passes. When it is sent, you can accept or reject it. When you reject it, in addition to seeing the status update there you will receive an email informing you of that.

If you friend does not perform any action, it will be automatically canceled and you will receive a refund within 30 days. If possible, it will arrive in the same way you paid for it, otherwise as credit to use on the web. If you think that the established time is going to pass, you can contact him to let him know in case he has not heard.

Why can’t I use send as a gift?

Yes this option is not activated is it because or you do not have friends who to give it to or this person already has the game. It may also happen that it is a personalized pack for your account, so you will not be able to buy it as a gift, in which case the website will warn you. You can only send games to a person with an active account and who is also in your friends list.

If you don’t have friends you can give your account and friends or to the community and search friends It will take you to the page where you can view your friends, add a new friend, view requests, your friend code, the ability to send a quick invite, find a friend, and more. You will be able to see from his account the games he has and the ones he has played, so you will not be able to send him a game that he already has. Also, you will be able to see his wish list if he has any and play it safe.

If you want to send something to someone you know has the service, but isn’t on your list, you’ll need to add him as a friend before. If they don’t have a Steam account, you’ll also need to ask them to sign up to receive it. However, if you don’t want the surprise effect to be lost, you can create a new account in your name.

Get a refund on your gift

Even if the person has accepted it, you can request a refund if you bought it in a within 14 days and the other person has played less than 2 hours. If this person has redeemed it, you will see the notice, so you will have to go to Medium to request it and the recipient will have to approve it from there by logging into Steam.

You must give games, software, etc. Y find the game in the list. It is time to select the reason why you do not want the gift and hit “I would like to request a refund”.

This done, it should be given to allow the original purchaser (which is you) to request a refund. Once he has done it, you can continue the request and you will receive the money paid.