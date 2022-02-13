How to improve the power of your car by adjusting the software

Sports cars are the dream of many menHowever, not everyone has the ability to buy one. But if you’re one of those drivers looking to squeeze the most power out of their engines without spending as much on a supercar, now you have the option to get a software tuning and make your car more powerful.

There are currently many on the auto parts market. However, there are some better than others. It’s best to look for one that comes with various hardware configurations for most applications of different makes and models of cars. There are also programs for all configurations: from muscle cars for the street or track, to quarter-mile beasts.

What does tuned software do in a car?

Software tuning is one of the conceptss more abstract in the world of the car. Unlike hardware, you can only feel changes in performance caused by a software tune.

Engine tuning is a tuning, modification of the internal combustion engine or modification of its control unit, also known as its ECU. It is adjusted to produce optimal performance, to increase the power output, economy or durability of an engine.

For certain configurations that are not yet available, you can choose the custom software dyno tuned, adapted to your needs. There are many factors that determine how any software would react to the specific configuration you need.

The unitronic turbo software, for example, is developed in-house together with a network of enthusiasts who constantly test and record data to ensure the best driveability. They also release free software updates, which will provide the best in driving and performance.

The advantage of this special software over independent engine management is that all the limits and safety functions of the original manufacturers are preserved. By properly modifying the parameters that manage the power delivery and output of the engines, the original starting and driving characteristics will be maintained in all climates.

Performance software is capable of giving you the smoothest and most reliable power gains available for your vehicle. All programs are fine-tuned for all driving conditions to give you the highest reliability.

