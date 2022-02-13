Humpback whale watching season 2022 breaks record of visits

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources reported that since the 2022 humpback whale watching season began on January 15, more than 35,000 people have been able to enjoy this dance that perpetuates the species in Samaná.

According to the institution, the season, which ends on March 31, has been able to overcome the closure of the 2021 observation in the Bay of Samaná, which was visited by 32,984 people in the waters of the Sanctuary of Marine Mammals Banks of the Silver and Christmas.

In the seven weeks of the 2022 season, until February 11, approximately 35,685 foreigners and Dominicans have enjoyed whale watching, authorities said.

They also indicated that this year the birth of seven calves has been confirmed in this bay. Last year’s figure was 18 humpback whales born in Samaná.

The departure points for whale watching are located at the Samaná pier, in the provinces of Hato Mayor and Seibo, with a schedule from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.

The information was released during a working visit made by the Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, in the province of Samaná.

Travels

Between 2,000 and 3,000 humpback whales travel each year from the North Atlantic to the waters of the Caribbean Sea to mate and give birth, which allows Dominicans and foreigners to observe them, as well as scientific research, such as the monitoring carried out by the Center for the Conservation and Ecodevelopment of the Bay of Samaná (Cebse).

“This is the main ecotourism activity that takes place in the northwestern part of the country, where national and foreign tourists enjoy the migrations of these marine animals that come from Greenland, Canada, Iceland and the Brother Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, in Massachusetts, United States, with the aim of procreating in the warm Caribbean waters,” Environment said in a statement.