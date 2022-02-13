“I love you my wife,” says Anuel to Yailin and they go crazy on the networks

The Puerto Rican artist was once again in the news by causing a hornet’s nest on social networks for the message dedicated to his sentimental partner, Yailin La Más Viral.

“I love you my wife yailinThank you for coming into my life and saving me from myself. My girl, I am the happiest man in the world, I love you Jeorgina, you are the woman of my life”, he wrote last night Anuel on his Instagram account, causing thousands of people to go crazy with different questions on social networks.

“Did they get married?” was one of the questions from the fans of the partnerwithout it making it clear if the commitment has already been consummated.

The message was accompanied by a video along with a song by Romeo Santos, “Santa”, while the artists saw them hugging and wasting love and caresses.

Anuel AA’s publication was not only a trend in the Dominican Republic, but also several international media outlets echoed that message for Yailin.

It is recalled that the singer Anuel AA surprised his fiancee Yailin the Most Viral with a special night.

The interpreter of “Chivirika” shared a video on thes social networks where some mariachis are seen performing the song “Si nos dejan”, while kissing with his partner.

And it is that definitely, when it comes to the artists, the netizens They don’t miss a single detail.