Intel announces a chip to mine cryptocurrencies 1,000 times faster than graphics cards | Technology

PC users who can’t find graphics cards in stock have reason for hope: Intel’s first blockchain accelerator chip.

The cryptocurrencies they are increasingly consolidated, despite the sharp drop in their price in recent weeks.

But for them to be massively accepted, they must solve two problems: hoarding graphics cards that leaves gamers and PC users out of stock, and the brutal consumption of energy of mining and the blockchain.

Intel you may have found the solution with a blockchain accelerator chip to be released by the end of the year, and that ensures 1000 times faster than gaming graphics cards used for this task.

In the press release that it has published presenting the new chip, the word cryptocurrency is never mentioned, but a blockchain accelerator It is just that: a chip that allows you to mine cryptocurrencies and optimize the purchase and sale operations managed by the blockchain.

Intel ensures that a single chip, which is also easy to manufacture and will not have an impact on its production chain, will deliver a thousand times higher performance than graphics cards that they now use to set up farms based on cryptographic functions SHA-256used by most cryptocurrencies.

If Intel manages to put a chip with these characteristics on the market, it would mean that cryptocurrency miners would no longer be interested in using gaming graphics cardsfreeing them up for use by the intended users.

Another very important advantage of this ad is the reduction of the energy cost.

Mining cryptocurrencies requires put very powerful graphics cards to work 24 hours a day. In addition, cryptocurrency and NFT trading operations also require computing data between thousands of computers on the blockchain, with high energy consumption.

Cryptocurrencies already consume more electricity than countries like Argentina, Norway or Chile. According to Ubisoft, a simple transaction with Bitcoin is equivalent to the consumption of a million hours of video. And there are thousands of transactions every day…

Intel has not explained the reduction in consumption that your blockchain accelerator chip will achieveregarding graphics cards, but it will be very important:

“We are aware that some blockchains require an enormous amount of computing power, which unfortunately translates into an immense amount of energy.“, explains Raja M. Koduri, head of the project.

“Our customers ask for scalable and sustainable solutions, so we are focusing our efforts on unlocking the full potential of blockchain by developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale.“.

Intel has confirmed that the first customers to use these chips are Argo Blockchain, Blockchain, founded by the creator of Twitter, and GRIID. They are all companies working in the cryptocurrency sector.