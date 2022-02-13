Is Jomari Goyso getting married? | RightNow.com

Univision Is Jomari Goyso getting married?

Tremendous commotion was made by television host Jomari Goyso, after he assured that he was going to get married on the program Despierta América.

The Spaniard visited the set of the Univisión morning show, and when Alan Tacher introduced him, assuring him that he had a big announcement to make, Jomari said very effusively: “I’m getting married”, leaving more than one with a surprised face.

Immediately afterwards, Tacher tried to make a strange joke and said that the big announcement was that the Spaniard “was finally going to leave the…”, and there Jomari returned to the subject of his wedding and said: “he is getting married on the 3rd”, as It can be seen in a video shared by him on his Instagram.

And although seconds later, Alan Tacher clarified that the great news is that the judge of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will join the group of animators of Despierta América, the comments about his alleged marriage remained in the air and even Spain, the news arrived, where tremendous confusion arose with his mother.

This was confessed by the fashionista himself, who turned to his Instagram account to reveal that after the broadcast of the program and his comments, which were actually a joke, his mother’s neighbors in Spain told him that they had heard that his son was going to walk soon to the altar. After finding out about her, the lady almost had a fainting fit, because she had no idea that her son was planning to get married.

“Son, at the bakery they told me that you had said you were going to get married, and I don’t even know who. Where did they get that from? “, It was the reaction of Jomari’s mother to the reactions of her neighbors, who passed the word to her about the supposed wedding of her offspring.

And after mounting a screenshot of the talk with his mother, the renowned stylist clarified that there will be no wedding, since it was a joke he made on the air, and mentioned that he will not joke with those topics again.

“🤬 someday people will understand what it is to make a joke? Be funny? No more jokes! Now I am going to be a serious man… 😏”, commented JOmari, triggering all kinds of comments among his fans.

“At the bakery 😂😂😂… tell your mother that their bread is going to burn for being a gossip 😂”, “Hahahaha, I love your mother! God bless her. 🙏 ”and“ 😂😂😂 that’s a joke, that you’re going to be a serious man 😂😂😂 ”, were some of the comments triggered by Jomari’s story about the confusion with her mother because of her fake wedding .

The Univisión host also took the opportunity to thank him for what will be his new stage, not as a married man, but as a member of the cast of Despierta América.

“THANK YOU 🙏 THANK YOU… Grateful for this new stage of my career! THANKS TO ALL. THE @despiertamerica TEAM for making your house my house too! 🤩🥰 Thank you @luzmadoria for this opportunity!!”, commented Goyso.