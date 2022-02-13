“It melted my heart”: Jennifer Lopez shows off the gift that Ben Affleck gave her for Valentine’s Day

As part of the Valentine’s Day festivitiesBen Affleck decided to surprise his beloved Jennifer Lopez with a beautiful gift that he made himself.

It was the 52-year-old actress herself who shared with her followers the detail she received a day before the great celebration of lovers.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that I would normally only share with my inner circle. It’s an early Valentine’s gift from Ben.”, mentioned the star in her newsletter On the JLo.

And it is that the Oscar-winning actor used the song “On My Way”, included in the soundtrack of the film “Marry me”, recently released film to create a video with some of his most romantic moments that he has shared with Jennifer Lopez since they met 17 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles

“See him It made me think of the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns.s, and when it’s real, it can actually last forever. this really melted my heart”, he added in the text.

The recording ends with a tender kiss from the couple in this new opportunity that they had since April of last year.

With the premiere of the film “Marry Me” in which he stars Jennifer Lopez with Maluma and Owen Wilson, The singer has been exposed to dozens of interviews in which the main topic is related to the reasons why she decided to meet again with Ben Affleck, now that their lives took unexpected turns.

Coincidentally, in all his answers he admits that he is in the best moment of his life, that he and she learned from the past, from their mistakes and are convinced that they want to be together because his love is true.

“It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance. Before we were naive and it spoiled us a bit. Now we are older, we are smarterwe have more experience, we are in different places in our lives, we have children now, and we have to be very aware of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful time for all of us“he told the magazine Rolling Stone.

