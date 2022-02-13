Jacky Bracamontes: what exactly does William Levy say in the book The Catwalk of My Life | Elizabeth Gutierrez | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

The name of William Levy He is on everyone’s lips since he announced his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he had a 19-year relationship and with whom he has two children in common. As a result of this, the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” has been related to the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz. But that’s not all, since the entertainment media have recalled the romance that the Cuban actor had with Jacky Bracamontes long ago.

It should be remembered that Jacky Bracamontes told in her biographical book “La catwalk of my life” that she had a romantic relationship with William Levy, after they starred in the Televisa soap opera called “Sortilegio”, in 2009. However, the romance ended abrupt way.

This confession was not only picked up by the specialized media but also had repercussions among the public and other celebrities. Elizabeth Gutiérrez even came out to respond to Jacky Bracamontes stating that she did not think it was right that she had written something like that in her book because she had no point in doing so. But what did the Mexican actress really say about William Levy?

WHAT EXACTLY DOES JACKY BRACAMONTES SAY ABOUT WILLIAM LEVY IN HIS BOOK “THE WALKWAY OF MY LIFE”?

Jacky Bracamontes told in her biographical book “La catwalk of my life” that she started dating William Levy to see what would happen and then raise a possible relationship. In addition, she assured that the Cuban actor gave her to understand that he was no longer with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, although in reality they were still in a relationship.

As described by Bracamontes in her autobiography, she and Levy met in 2009 when they starred in “Sortilegio”, a telenovela on Televisa. According to her story, the romance would have gone from fiction to reality until it ended abruptly.

As you remember, when Jacky Bracamontes and William Levy starred in the soap opera “Sortilegio” rumors of a possible romance between them began to emerge. Something that both denied before the media at that time.

However, Jacky Bracamontes finally revealed in his biographical book that he did have an affair with his colleague William Levy a few years ago.

In that chapter of the book, Jacky Bracamontes recounted that she distanced herself from Levy because the Cuban let her know that Gutiérrez was pregnant with her second child. This fact puzzled her.

In a recent interview, Elizabeth Gutiérrez referred to Bracamontes’ book and questioned her because she considered that what she said about Levy did not seem correct, because in her opinion it is something that now makes no sense.

In a conversation with the Venezuelan journalist Érika De La Vega, without naming her colleague, Elizabeth said the following: “I never talked about this because it doesn’t interest me and the truth is, I choose what to answer. For me it is a lack of respect for both families. I also think that if you are capable of thinking about it, it is because you are capable of doing it”.

She also firmly assured that the pregnancy of her second child was not to retain her partner and took the opportunity to leave a message to Bracamontes about her multiple motherhood, without naming her: “I do not have the need to tie up any man. I only have two children, and if you’re wondering about that person, I don’t know how many, but he definitely has more than two. So ask her who needs to tie up who,” he stated.