Jennifer Lopez eats cookies in an elegant beige suit

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of promoting his new movie, ‘Marry me‘, the one that stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma. The presence that she currently has, since she returned with Ben Affleck, indicates that everything is going well for the Diva from the Bronx; she continues to be a trend with every step she takes, every project she undertakes and every garment she wears.

And it is that if something knows how to do well J.Lo It is dressing well and that is made clear in each of her public appearances and in her constant publications on social networks, her own and those that other people make as a tribute to the spectacular image of this movie and music star. Jennifer Lopez has the world in her hands right now and she looks fuller and happier than ever.

Although he has always looked spectacular regardless of his personal situation, smiles speak much more than other aspects, such as those he shared next to his partner Ben Affleck, during the red carpet of ‘Marry Me’. Now things do seem to be very serious between these two, because their relationship has already gone far beyond a simple “overheated”, as it would be said out there.

The whole world can see this and we couldn’t be happier for Jennifer. Many of her friends, relatives and collaborators of her recognize the importance of her presence in the show and her influence within social networks at this time, to the extent that they do not hesitate to recognize her and praise her life and unique bearing of it.

Such is the case of Rob Zangardia prestigious fashion designer and stylist who works with the most influential artists of the moment, such as Lilly Collins, Heidi Klum and Gwyneth Paltrow, but without a doubt, her favorite is jennifer lopezof whom he has dozens of photographs on his Instagram account, in which he shares his work.

Her most recent publication is of the protagonist of ‘Selena’, in which she wears an elegant, feminine monochrome outfit that seems to be ideal for walking the streets and eating cookies. The stylish suit that the New York singer and songstress models is a design by Magda Butrym and shoes from her own fashion firm, JLO by Jennifer Lopez.

The arrangements that Rob Zangardi makes to the Diva from the Bronx they always turn out to be winners wherever they stand. And it is that they can go from the most casual to the utmost elegance, but always with that touch of sophistication that characterizes Marc Anthony’s ex-partner.

