Jennifer Lopez shows the fashion cut for this year

Actress and singer Jennifer López frequently surprises us with sensual and elegant looks that inspire women of all ages when dressing. Right now she is in full promotion of the movie that she stars with Maluma and Owen Wilson, “Marry Me”, which premieres this week in theaters, so it has received much more attention.

Recently, shared with his Instagram followers some images where he poses for the March issue of Rolling Stone magazine, where she dazzles with a very sensual look, but also with the haircut that will become the favorite of the next season and, most likely, of all of 2022.

We are not going to fool ourselves, when many of us think of JLo we associate her with an XL hair with golden sparkles that looks great in tune with her neutral makeup. This time she put aside her long hair to wear a new look for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in March, where the protagonist is short hair.

The diva from the Bronx wears a classic straight bob cut, it is at the height of the cheeks, a very smooth hairstyle, with a parting in the middle. It’s just perfect and a great reference for your next visit to the salon if you want to wear the cut of

fashion that most promises to succeed in 2022. The 52-year-old actress is also the ideal reference for women who are contemporary with her and are looking for a cutting in trend, modern and sophisticated.

What do some features of this look communicate?

Let’s start with the color, if you choose light tones you can express delicacy and softness, the ideal is that you consult with your expert the one that best suits you according to your skin. By combing it straight, you will look elegant, formal and confident, you can vary it on occasions with some waves for more dynamism and freshness. Short hair will give a jovial and modern touch that does not clash with any “outfit”.

Although this cut usually suits most people, we must clarify that those who want to hide their double chin should not let the bob end just in that area, they can opt for a longer bob. Girls with round faces can also choose a medium bob, that is, also longer, and with the parting that is not right in the middle, it can be combed to the side.

In most of the photos we can find a key to show off the accessories with the bob cut that Jennifer Lopez wears. She wears large hoop screens and other XL earrings that are slightly longer than her hair and voluminous so they can stand out.

In another image he shows us how a minimalist choker looks great with the cut, the only exception for this type of jewelry is that if you feel like you have a short neck, it is better to avoid them or go for a very fine one. We also notice that, when wearing the necklace, she does not wear the large earrings. We see then that the secret is to let only one accessory stand out at the top so as not to saturate the face.

On the cover where Jennifer Lopez once dazzled us as an icon of our time, lwore a suit from Balmain’s spring-summer 2022 collection with platforms, another trend that will “step” strong this year in the fashion universe.