Jennifer Lopez talks about the mistakes in her previous romances with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks it has been exposed in various media as part of its promotional tour of his new movie, “Marry Me”, who stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson.

During this time The singer has been able to reveal certain details about her romance with Ben Affleck and the reasons why she decided to return to him after 17 years distancing, becoming the most popular couple in entertainment in recent months.

In that sense, JLo was a guest on the 6 Degrees podcast, with Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews for the BBCwhere the presenters, in addition to talking about the film, addressed the subject of the soulmate and questioned him if he believed in it, after resuming his relationship with the Oscar-winning actor.

It all started when Spencer jokingly let the singer know that she could have been her soulmate: “When I was a kid, I always had this dream that when you turned 18, your parents would give you a present and it would be the map of the world, and in the world there would be a little light that sounded and that would be your soulmate, ”he declared.

To which she replied with a laugh: “I love it, we are soul mates. I wish that would have happened, it would have saved me a lot of trouble!” sentenced.

Seconds later, she said that she was grateful for the mistakes in her life, because she has learned from each one and they have led her to be the woman she has now become.

“But what you learn is that the problem is the thing. The problem and the errors along the way, it’s about that. Every mistake was a path that got me exactly where I needed to be, and that’s what we have to be thankful for.” sentenced.

Jennifer Lopez and her failed relationships before reuniting with Ben Affleck

Let’s remember that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002 and two years later, despite being engaged in marriage, they decided to end it, to resume their relationship in 2021.

Yes OK JLo did not name the “mistakes” she was referring to, let us remember that he has been married three times in his life and has been engaged five times.

The so-called “Diva del Bronx” married for the first time in 1997, with Oajni Noa. In 2001 he married Cris Judd, whom he met in the music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”.

Three years laterJennifer and Marc Anthony celebrated a surprise wedding for 40 guests at his Beverly Hills home in 2004, and 10 years later they parted ways.

Before resuming her relationship with Ben AffleckJLo was engaged to Alex Rodríguezfor two years, until 2021.