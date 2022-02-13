José Eduardo reveals why he is the only Derbez who decided to stay and live in Mexico

One of the most beloved families in the world of entertainment is the one made up of the Derbez, who have definitely managed to conquer the hearts of the public; now Jose Eduardoone of Eugenio’s sons, confessed the reason why live abroad It hasn’t caught his attention.

Without a doubt, success has been present in each of the children of the also producer, and on this occasion the son of the actress Victoria Ruffoin addition to talking about his achievements, said he was happy living in Mexico.

It was in an interview of the program called ‘Pinky Promise’, where Karla Díaz, the hostess of the space on YouTube, asked him why, if his whole family lived in U.S, he had decided to stay in Mexico, to which the actor responded with a forceful observation.

“I’m not a big fan of there, I don’t like anything there, I’m honest, Mexico gives me everythingI don’t have to go looking for anything else”assured.

“I believe that Mexico is a country that I love very muchI could not not live in Mexico, it is a country that gives me everything and the people we have here are wonderful”, he reiterated.

It is worth mentioning that José Eduardo occasionally travels to the United States, to visit his father, as well as to participate in family events, in the company of his brothers, whom he appreciates very much.

Let us remember that José Eduardo is currently the host of the television program ‘Members on Air’, in addition to having several projects on the horizon.