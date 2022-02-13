Juan Rivera confirms that he spoke with Chiquis about Lorenzo Méndez’s alleged drug use | Famous

“They say he was drunk, I don’t remember the net, but I doubt it. I have never longed for fame like this and that I want to be successful, nah, fame is faketoday they love us, tomorrow they hate us and in three weeks we will be the kings and in a month we will be trash, that about fame is false, then that about me being the next one, I doubt I told her but if she says, then yesat the end of the day it is Chiquis, “he told the show of shows.