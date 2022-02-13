Kanye West threatens to skip Coachella if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize to Travis Scott

It seems that Kanye West’s career continues further and further from the great rapper he was a few years ago, as he has left music to star in a series of scandals that have tarnished his career.

Tone began when the singer also decided to run as an independent candidate for the US presidency, but that was only the beginning of a decadent decline.

Related news

Since then, the famous singer has not only lost his marriage, but has also started a war with the mother of his children that has increasingly alienated him from the Kardashian family.

However, the rest of the members of the famous clan, it seems that they do not mind supporting Kim, because not only did Kendall recently party with his former brother-in-law, but now his friendship with Travis Scott.

It is worth mentioning that Travis and Kylie Jenner have just become parents of a child whom they have decided to call Wolf Webster, and what marks that they resumed their romance and have planned to create a family.

But West has now started a war with one of the best singers in the industry, Billie Eilish, after his controversial comments with the husband of Kylie Jenner.

It all started when Billie Eilish helped a fan with respiratory problems get an inhaler so he stopped the concert until he found one.

And it is that according to the media, it was a clear hint for Travis since during his presentation at the “Astroworld” festival in 2021, several attendees died in a stampede and the rapper never stopped the concert.

What does Kanye West have to do with it?

In an effort to want to be conciliatory, Kanye West made a controversial post on his Instagram account, asking Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis and the families of the victims or not appear at Coachella.

It is worth mentioning that neither the singer nor Travis have given any statement, because according to some Internet users, this was the product of the tabloid press.

At no time did the Grammy winner state that her actions had an attempt to send a message to Stormi Webster’s father, since she has always been characterized by being very close to her fans.

However, West has decided to defend her ex-sister-in-law’s husband, but no statement has been made, much less her presentation at the festival has been cancelled.

GBR.