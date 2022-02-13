Kanye West’s ironic reaction after Kid Cudi called him a dinosaur and a liar

kanye-west continues adding public disagreements with other artists. After demanding a public apology from Billie Eilish to Travis Scott, this Saturday he undertook against Kid Cudi.

In a post that he later deleted, the rapper wrote: “So everyone knows that Cudi won’t be on ‘Donda’ because he’s friends with you-know-who… Now we all speak Billie’s language.” This comment did not leave Kid Cudi indifferent, who went on the offensive with a harsh comment and treated Kanye West as a dinosaur.

“Too bad, I don’t want to be on your album, damn dinosaur hahaha, everyone knows that I’ve been the best of your albums since I met you. I’m going to pray for you brother”was Kid Cudi’s response to Ye’s comment.

Also, he called him a liar. “We talked weeks ago about this. You are crazy to flip the script and post this lie only to see it on the internet. You are not a friend. GOODBYE”He posted on his Twitter account.

Kanye West’s ironic reaction to Kid Cudi’s response

After deleting the publication in which he assured that Kid Cudi would not be in “Donda 2”, Kanye West shared three photos. In the first, he seems to apologize for attacking Kid Cudi, claiming that “I just wanted my friend to watch my back. The knife just goes deeper.” I accompany these words with a photo in which he marked an X on the face of Pete Davidson.

Then, he shared two memes related to his disagreements with Pete Davidson and Ki Cudi. In one, based on the Marvel film “Avengers: Civil War”, they show the sides that would support Kanye West and Pete Davidson. In the second he faces Drake and Kid Cudi asking who will win.

See the memes that Kanye West shared