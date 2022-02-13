Kendall Jenner shows off her new haircut that includes bangs | Photo: Special

The super model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner shows off her new haircut including bangsit is a style that gives freshness and gives a touch of joviality.

Kendall Nicole Jenner shares a series of images on social networks, and that is as an ambassador for the sports and casual brand Hello yogahas been put a black set the most beautiful to pose in your photos.

The sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian has shared in Instagram several photographs where you can admire her new haircut, it is about several layers that give her a crazy and very funny style.

Kendall Jenner’s face has a new glow, despite wearing a brown tint dark you can see how it looks most radiant with so many layers and especially with its new bangs which is at the top of the trends.

The also sister of Kylie Jenner has outlined the bangs that are longer on the sides, once again it makes her face stand out and she has said herself most delighted with the decision because she has even made videos where she poses smiling while the wind ruffles her hair.

The model daughter of Kris Jenner and Caytlin has unfollowed Kanye West on Instagramhis most faithful followers realized it, after the American rapper will launch himself against Kim Kardashian for letting his daughter North have a TikTok account without his consent.

Of course kim kardashian He has responded like a lady and clear accounts, but it has transpired that Kendall Jenner has not seemed to like his attitude as Julia Fox’s new boyfriend and has stopped following him on social networks. However, it seems that forgiveness has come very soon because they have been seen together at the same party.

Along with her best friend Hailey Bieber and the musician Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner has had a great time on her night out, although no one expected the presence of Kim Kardashian’s exat the moment it has not been clarified if they exchanged a word.