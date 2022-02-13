Keylor Navas regains ownership but his main threat already looks at him out of the corner of his eye

Keylor Navas dribbled an aerial ball from a corner kick to prevent Rennes from scoring. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)

Keylor Navas returned to the starting lineup with PSG. The Costa Rican goalkeeper played the 90 minutes of the game against Rennes, in which his squad won 1-0 with a last-gasp goal from Mbappé.

The Tico had a remarkable performance, as usually happens. Navas finished with two decisive stops, as well as being very confident in the air and with his feet.

The national complied with his test prior to a vital match that Paris will have next Tuesday, when they face Real Madrid, for the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

If Pochettino maintains his rotation system, the goalkeeper who will save in the first leg against the Merengues will be Navas, because the goalkeepers with the Argentine normally rest every two duels.

But beyond this, the main threat that the Tico has as PSG goalkeeper is Real Madrid’s most dangerous striker: Karim Benzema, who is already looking at him out of the corner of his eye.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic about being able to count on Benzema on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG, assuring that “the feelings are good” in his recovery from muscle problems.

“What we have are good feelings, he continues to work individually, we have to wait for him to start training with the team, he will do it on Sunday or Monday, and then we will make a decision,” Ancelotti said at a press conference on Friday.

“Until then, I can’t say anything, but everyone’s feelings, theirs, mine and the doctors’ are good”, added the merengue coach, who made it clear that the Frenchman and his compatriot Ferland Mendy will not be this Saturday against Villarreal in La Liga.

Benzema, the white team’s top scorer with 24 goals in 28 official games, has not played since January due to a muscle problem in his left thigh and the goal is to reach the crucial first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG on Tuesday.

However, Ancelotti made it clear that if there is the slightest risk, the Frenchman will not play.

“First and foremost it’s the player’s health”, recalled Ancelotti, before stating that “if we think there is even the slightest risk, he won’t play. If Karim is in the match on Tuesday it’s because there’s no risk”.

Real Madrid’s Italian coach is also confident of having winger Mendy on Tuesday, who is recovering from muscle discomfort in his right leg.

“Mendy is doing pretty well. I think she will be able to be by Tuesday. Yesterday he started to work a little with the team”, said Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid coach also assures that he sees Vinicius more recovered, after a week without playing after he could not be last weekend against Granada due to an accumulation of cards.

“I think the break has been very good for him, I have given him one more day of rest because the month of January has been very intense for him. I see him well, motivated, and I think he can be the Vinicius that we have seen recently”, said Ancelotti.

PSG enters the match against Madrid as the sole leader of the French League with 59 points, while its closest follower is Marseille with 43.