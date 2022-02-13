Kim Kardashian dresses in flirty blue to go to the gym | EFE

with an outfit blue jumpsuit and with shorts, the famous influencer of social networks, businesswoman and American socialite Kim Kardashian would leave her fans with their mouths open, by showing off her outfits to train in the gym.

This beauty of Armenian descent on the part of her father Robert Kardashian, always finds a way to stand out among her publications, it seems that any garment that kim kardashian comes to use becomes a trend immediately.

With more than 285 million followers on her official Instagram account, this flirtatious businesswoman has a great advantage over other celebrities who have a smaller number of followers and that is that every brand wants to collaborate with her.

Perhaps you will already have an idea why, in reality it is something quite simple, the greater the number of followers, the greater the responses one will have, once a brand or product is promoted in a single publication.

Kim Kardashian dresses flirty in blue to go to the gym | instagram kim kardashian



In particular when Kim uploads a new photothis at least usually has more than a million likes, by its fans, so if you are promoting a clothing brand, having a million views, a large part of those users will want to have said garment, so they will buy it.

This business model began to be applied precisely by the Kardashian Jenner clan, although it is surely not as current as we say, it was thanks to the protagonist sisters of KUWTK, who made it more popular.

So apparently the ex-wife of Kanye West, with a blue shorts jumpsuit, which obviously looks perfect on her thanks to her exquisite figure, everyone who sees her train or mostly, will surely want to have said garment.

This particular model seems to be part of its SKIMS brand, which has become quite popular on social networks, because when it launches a new line it practically sells out in a short time.

Kim Kardashian as businesswoman

In addition to having initially stood out with the designs of girdles, which she herself used in public events and on some occasions at home, SKIMS of kim kardashian it became quite popular.

Thanks to the strong acceptance it had from Internet users, Kendall Jenner’s older sister businesswoman began to launch various lines of her brand in addition to girdles, such as sleepwear, underwear and even stockings.

So much was the growth of his brand that he also made a collaboration with the famous Fendi brand, all the garments that were launched with this important company were sold out in a short time.