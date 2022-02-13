Kylie Jenner announces the name of her son and causes a sensation in networks

It is one of the celebrities most recognized in the world, and together with Travis Scott they also form one of the most mediatic couples on social networks. Kylie Jenner has been the protagonist of the last few weeks after having given birth to her second child, whom she wanted to welcome publicly a few days ago and, in the last few hours, she has also wanted to reveal what the name of the creature is; and, of course, she is not leaving anyone indifferent.

the less original

In recent times, the names chosen by some of the celebrities and recognized personalities from all over the world give, and a lot, to talk about on social networks. Her millions of followers tend to freely comment on these unique choices and in the case of Kylie Jenner, the reactions have made her become a global trend in just a few hours through different platforms.

And is that the second son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is called Wolf Webster, a very special name. Undoubtedly, few beat originality, but the truth is that the most observant fans of the North American have not been taken so much by surprise. The reality is that Kylie Jenner, also her sisters, likes to opt for unusual names for her children, in such a way that she continues with the tradition that she started with little stormy, his first son.

As we can see, it hasn’t taken Kylie Jenner to talk about her second motherhood, which revealed that it took place on February 2, a date that also presents a curiosity that caught the attention of his faithful community of followers: 2-2-22. It is not usual to find dates of this type, and to be born on them, less so; so Wolf Webster has reached the world – including celebrities – through the front door.