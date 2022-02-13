Lakers and Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a buyout next week, clearing the way for a formidable list of suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers and Warriors plan to join several rivals, including the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, in an aggressive pursuit of Dragic, sources said.

Dragic is emerging as the best player in the acquisition market with contending teams confident that he has kept himself in excellent condition training in South Florida and can contribute in a short time to a new team.

The Spurs traded for Dragic on Thursday, acquiring a protected 2022 first-round pick in the deal.

Dragic, 35, has an excellent postseason pedigree and a penchant for immediately stepping into leadership roles on teams. Dragic played five games for the Raptors this season before mutually agreeing to allow him to practice away from the team until a trade could be found. In his 15th NBA season, Dragic still has recent playoff success on his resume. He started 16 playoff games and averaged 19 points in the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals before a plantar fasciitis injury kept him out of the Finals.

Dragic has made stops in Phoenix, Houston and Miami in his career, which included a third-team All-NBA selection and the League’s Most Improved Player award in 2014.

Dragic was part of the July signing and trade with Miami that delivered Kyle Lowry to the Heat.