Lina Tejeiro and Aida Victoria were recorded very affectionately

Colombian actress Lina Tejeiro and the influencer Aida Victoria Merlano On several occasions they have shown their friendship and closeness through social networks, however, many believe that there may be something more.

And it is that previously Aida Victoria He had accused between joke and joke that Tejeiro grabs his buttock whenever he can and gives him spikes.

This time, a video began to go viral in which the two women are seen enjoying a night out.

In the video that left more than one wanting to know what this pair ended up with, they are seen very together singing and bothering to the sound of the music that set ‘la farra’.

“I came single today”, says Aida Vcitoria and Lina Tejeiro replies “me too, destiny wants to tell us something“, Followed this they approach doing as if they were going to kissbut the video stops at that point.

Later, Lina Tejeiro continues to share part of what was experienced at the party and with the content creator. ‘Tell your friend’ by the artist Dalmata was playing and they sang the phrases of the song to each other.

“Tell your friend that she is beautiful, let her know that I also dare with her”and once again they brought their faces closer and left a few centimeters of space.

“Here I am, just tell me when and where,” they chanted together again.

Aida and Lina they brought their noses closer and closer and fully enjoyed the party, in the videos they did not let see if after so much flirting if they gave the expected kiss and many of them His followers were intrigued.

The video was reposted by an account dedicated to following the lives of celebrities, Internet users left their opinion on the images.

“Let them be happy ole, they are divine”, “The friends who kiss, are the best company 🎉”, “They are not like that, they do it so that they talk and get more fame”, “I love them”, it is read in the publication.