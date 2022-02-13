Logic puzzle | Find out what is wrong in this image: the viral challenge that very few managed to solve | visual puzzle | trends | social networks | trending | Facebook | Mexico | MX | USA | United States | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

If you were looking for a viral challenge to test your visual skills and have fun at the same time, you’ve come to the perfect place. In this note we show you one of the visual puzzles more complicated than there are Facebook and other social networks. What should you do? Just pay attention to the image and locate the error.

It seems simple, but the viral challenge it is so complicated that only 2% of the participants managed to find the solution. We leave you some clues: carefully review the details, no matter how silly they may seem, because they will help you to be successful.

In case you have not managed to locate the error in the illustration of the logical riddle, in the final part of the note we leave you the answer. How many times did you try to solve this visual riddle?

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Here we show you the illustration of the visual riddle where you have to find the mistake. | Photo: smalljoys.tv

Visual riddle answer

If you couldn’t find the mistake in the visual riddle, don’t worry, here we offer you the solution. In the illustration placed below this paragraph, we will let you know what the error of the viral challenge is.

The error is that the kitchen is turned off. | Photo: smalljoys.tv

What is a viral challenge?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That’s where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

How do you do a riddle?

Use simple and forceful words. Riddles were originally a form of oral rather than written literature, so think about how the riddle sounds as you recite it. Try not to get entangled with elaborate words or concepts that are too abstract, recommends the portal WikiHow.

How to solve a riddle?

To solve the most common riddles you have to use your imagination and the ability to deduce. The resolution has to be given with the mere statement of the statement, so questions are not allowed, he points out Wikipedia.