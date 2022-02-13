Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will try to win Super Bowl LVI: time, TV, the halftime show and everything there is to know

Rams and Bengals will meet in the final of Super Bowl LVI (Usa Today Sports)

This Sunday the California SoFi Stadium (United States) will become the center of attraction for all the eyes of the world when the Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of Super Bowl LVIan event that has already entered the great history of sports and that can be seen exclusively on the Star + platform.

This duel promises to be one of the most spectacular in NFL history, a product of the parity in the numbers with which both franchises reached the last instance. Without going any further, both teams qualified for the playoffs as the number four seed in their respective conferences. While the Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC final, the Bengals won the American League title against the Chiefs 27-24, duels that were decided by only three points difference.

Additionally, throughout the season the Los Angeles offense scored 460 points in 17 gamesaverage of 27.1 per game; numbers identical to those obtained by the Cincinnati attack. On defense there were only four points away; the Rams allowed 372 on the year, an average of 21.9 per game; the Bengals allowed 376, for an average of 22.1.

At the height of this environment that both protagonists promise will also be the HalftimeShow (halftime show), a space that became one of the most anticipated events around the worldsince in it you will be able to see great figures and an artistic display that will surely go around the planet.

In this edition The NFL will bet on hip hop and rap to entertain the thousands of fans who will attend the venue and the rest who will experience it through the official broadcast. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, They were the ones chosen to represent the genre, although the possibility of surprise guest artists appearing, as has already happened in other seasons, is not ruled out.

The show it will last between 10 and 15 minutes and, as its name indicates, it will take place during half time, which is not defined in advance since it will depend on the duration of the first part. Everything would indicate that it will take place from 01:00 GMT (22:00 ARG). The show, like the match, will be broadcast on Star+.

Other details is that this Sunday the Rams will have the opportunity to be crowned at home, SoFi Stadium, which the league designated three years ago, and being the second team to do so. Last year the honor went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their home, Raymond James Stadium, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Cincinnati Bengals they reach the Super Bowl after 33 years. They have never been champions and they lost the XVI (1982) and XXIII (1989) editions to the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles RamsHowever, they will seek to lift their second trophy Vince Lombardy. They have played four times for the NFL championship, only winning Super Bowl XXXIV against the Titans in 2000.

MATCH TIME: 23:30 GMT (20:30 ARG-URU-CHI / 19:30 PAR-VEN-BOL / 18:30 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

APPROXIMATE TIME OF HALFTIME SHOW: 01:00 GMT on Monday (22:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 21:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 20:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Star +

STADIUM: SoFi Stadium (California)

