Luc Montagnierel, discoverer of the AIDS virus, Nobel Prize in Medicine and anti-vaccine, died

Montagnier, who was recently rejected by the scientific community for its position regarding COVID-19, He passed away last Tuesday, although it has not been until now when the press has echoed the news.

In the last decade, Luc Montagnier has been protagonist of controversial statements that have put it in the spotlight of the scientific community.

To his disputed 2009 claims about the real possibility that better nutrition could fight AIDS More recent, but equally unpopular, comments on COVID have been added.

Thus, for example, in April 2020 Montagnier even stated that the spread of the coronavirus had been the result of a laboratory error. Similarly, he encouraged anti-vaccine speech on several occasions ruling that humanity and its future depended on the unvaccinated.

Years before, in 2002, the Nobel Prize in Medicine had expressed another of his particular ideas when he learned that Pope John Paul II suffered from Parkinson’s. On this occasion, his advice to alleviate the suffering of the supreme pontiff was that he undergo a treatment based on fermented papaya.

Despite the controversy, Luc Montagnier’s professional career as a virologist and biologist was impeccableas evidenced by the Nobel Prize in Medicine, which he received in 2008, in recognition of isolating the HIV virus in 1983 together with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi.

Montagnier also worked in some of the most prestigious scientific institutes in the world, becoming emeritus research director of the CNRSprofessor at the Institut Pasteur and director of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York, director of a research institute at the Shanghai Jiao-tong University.