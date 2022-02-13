Luca, Eduardo Palomo’s son reappears and looks more and more like his father

the mexican actor Edward Palomo and the actress Carina Rico They were married from 1994 to 2003, the year in which the actor died. The actors had two children, Fiona and Lucawho today are all young people who have decided to make their own careers.

Recently, fiona pigeon premiered his movie “What a mess!” in which you share screen with Mauricio Ochmann and Paly Duvaland during the premiere she was accompanied by his mother Carina Riccoas well as for his brother Luca Palomowho like her, attracted attention.

On the premiere carpet, the 21 year old He posed with his mother and sister with a very unique look, as he appeared dressed entirely in black with a trench coat and silver accessories, very much in the style of his missing father.

Luca Palomo and Carina Ricco.

Luca Palomo looks identical to his father

What also caught the attention of Luca Palomo is that he appeared with his long and straight hair loose, which reaffirmed the resemblance that has with Eduardo Palomo.

It is worth mentioning that the young man has decided to opt for a musical career, with it will debut soon. According to Carina Ricco in a publicationwrote:

“Love is your language. Your eyes reflect your light, your heart and your wisdom. Music is your companion and art your way of expressing You are such a great being! Your space encompasses everything and having you in our life gives meaning to existence my love.