Maluma reveals that he feels happy to kiss Jennifer Lopez | AFP

The famous Colombian singerMaluma, could not be happier to have premiered on the big screen, coming to the cinema for the first time with a romantic comedy called “Marry me”in which he was participating together with Jennifer Lopez.

It was in an interview with the Univisión program, “Wake up America”where the interpreter was sharing a bit of his experience about having worked with JLo, a professional in every sense of the word, who accompanied him and gave him guidance in this work.

Maluma is more than happy to have had the opportunity to kiss the great actress from Hollywoodensuring that it is a interpreter, singer Y dancer worthy of admiration.

“It was spectacular, who wouldn’t want to kiss Jennifer Lopez? Oh my God. But we are very professional and as always we have to handle things up to par”.

In his conversation with the program he was sharing how well he had a good time, but he also showed us a photograph in which he appears with the actress, a photo that will be published on the cover of an important magazine, the couple appears with their hands intertwined and wearing their respective beauties.

Apparently J Lo and Maluma will continue to talk together, it may not be the last time they meet, although it may be very difficult for them to appear in a movie together again so soon.

Maluma has become one of the most recognized singers in the world, something that has paved the way for projects as big as this participation in the world of cinema, which was not expected much but came at an excellent time for him.

