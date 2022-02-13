Manelyk, did you sleep with someone to enter Acapulco Shore?; this answered

In an interview with the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Manelyk Gonzalez confessed that at the age of 22 he reached the acapulco shore audition and although at first he did not know very well what the program would be about, once they explained to him that he could party every day, he did not hesitate for a second to accept.

And since many producers are famous for asking for sexual favors in exchange for important roles, Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not hesitate to ask if she had to sleep with someone to join the reallybefore which hand He answered with a blunt ‘no’, although he confessed that if he had been asked, he would not have hesitated to do so, if he had glimpsed the magnitude of the project.

“Obviously!” he replied. hand to the hypothetical question of what he would have done if to join Acapulco Shore he had had to sleep with someone, although he reiterated that there was no need to do so.

Regarding your participation in Acapulco Shore, Manelyk Gonzalez He confessed that it was very difficult to “party” every day, and that the moment came when nobody was like when he entered, precisely derived from the bad past.

He also added that the salary was very low considering that the program broke the rating levels of MTV. Thus, he confessed that in the first season he was paid 200 thousand pesos for shooting all the episodes that made it up.

“And with those 200 thousand pesos I felt that I was stupidly a millionaire, that is, something that later I said ‘My God, they are exploiting me,'” he confessed with a laugh for ‘The minute that changed my destiny.’

KEEP READING:

“I did not have a poor boyfriend”: Manelyk had several Sugar Daddy before Acapulco Shore; he so he confessed

From a gentlemen’s restaurant to the Acapulco Shore: this was Manelyk’s first job