Manelyk ends his relationship with Jawy. What happened?

The second finalist of the last edition of La Casa de Los Famosos, Manelyk González, ended her relationship with the Mexican influencer Jawy Méndez, this sudden breakup originated because González did not feel good as a couple.
Manelyk and Jawy met while recording the reality show Acapulco Shore and were a couple for two seasons of the show, living in constant separation, but in 2019 they formalized their courtship. Later in 2021 they got engaged on the singer’s birthday.
What happened to this relationship?
This relationship lasted approximately two years, although Manelyk is in the best stage of her life as an artist and businesswoman, this breakup was not due to infidelity, but rather because Mane needed her space despite all the disputes and clashes that arose between them. .
The businesswoman assured in La Casa de Los Famosos that Méndez always wants to leave her as the bad one in the story, assuring that she is a calm woman and prefers to ignore her behavior, Manelyk does not want to have contact with him (Jawy) and decided to silence him from his networks social.
“I left the club ‘I’m a very flirty old woman’ I go out after we split up and I’m talking to someone (…) they recorded me and uploaded it on Instagram”, referring to Jawy’s behavior, which shows that the singer wants draw the attention of the Mexican influencer.
I’m talking to someone, but in the club, so there’s music. So you didn’t upload it to Instagram? They recorded me and uploaded it to Instagram like this: “Find out who it is”, like the bitch. And he gave me a *** like: “I fell, Cinderella” and I like: “what does it mean?”. He calls me the next day: “hello, how are you, I miss you”, shall I tell you what I told him? nothing, why because it already gives me eggs. But there he begins to cry on social networks of “oh, I miss you, poor me”
Coexistence was the trigger that put an end to this relationship, González has stated in several interviews that she feels happy to be alone, in addition, to enjoy this stage of her life and all the comments that may arise slip by. She is a calm woman focused on what she wants, although she does not lose hope of finding a perfect person.
What did Manelyk do with his engagement ring?
A fairy-tale marriage proposal originated on Manelyk’s birthday in 2021, which also coincided with his proposal, but after so many back and forth the artists decided to end their relationship, but what happened to him? ring?
The Mexican businesswoman made it clear that she has kept the ring despite various rumors that according to her she would have sold or pawned the jewel. Mane assured that she is happy and focused on her projects, both personal and professional.
Manelyk and his admiration for Kelvin Rentería
After his participation in La Casa de Los Famosos González had the opportunity to share 24\7 with the athlete Kelvin Rentería, a great admiration arose between them, so much so, that the athlete was present on his birthday, revealing that this link crossed the screen .
The Mexican influencer spoke very clearly about her feelings towards Rentería in the reality show, assuring that the Cowboy is a very gentleman and special. “Kelvin is so transparent, he is so different and I love and fascinate him (…) if they put all the men in front of me, obviously a thousand per thousand with Kelvin”.
Although both have said that they are very good friends, the possibility remains open that the participants of La Casa de Los Famosos begin a relationship, because the artists are single, it only remains to hope that this love will shine again in the media. .