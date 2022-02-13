Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert give a conference on Bitcoin (BTC) in El Salvador

On the night of February 11, specialists in Bitcoin (BTC), Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser, wowed their attendees with a dual motif celebration. In addition to commemorating their anniversary, the personalities also discussed their ideas and expressed their opinions about the cryptocurrency.

The pair of specialists in Bitcoin (BTC), Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, They held their celebration event as planned.lanified. The event included not only the conference but alson the distribution of “The Book of Max”a book focused on the author’s comments regarding Bitcoin, said book was shared in previous hours with the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

Max, sharing his book with President Bukele.

Attendance at the event

The event was well attended He was presented with figures seeking to implement improvements in the use and acceptance of Bitcoin in El Salvador, local representatives of El Zonte, as well as people interested in the subject. However, all of them were fervently cataloged under the same identity. “Freedom-loving Bitcoiners”. Honoring the primary description of the event, the purpose of the event was to encourage and affirm interest among attendees regarding the future of cryptocurrency.

Max Keiser and those attending the event.

Coexistence with Salvadorans

Although the event attracted the interest of bitcoiners international; the meeting was more than pleasant for the Salvadoran brothers from different parts of the country. Due, many of them had the opportunity to participate actively, as well as to satisfy their concerns by learning about to the organizing couple of the event. A example it was theirs Roman Martinez, community leader in Bitcoin Beach.

Stacy Herbert and her friend Roman Martinez.

The future event of Casa Esperanza

As an additional element, Stacey Herbert, announced in a Tweetwhich is planning to launch a benefit event for women on February 15 youth at Casa Esperanza, a non-profit organization in El Zonte. As a complement, the Bitcoin expert cordially requested the support of those interested in the project, stating that around 7,000 US dollars had already been raised so far.

Portrait for fundraising of the event.

Future expectations and consequences of the event

The pair of Bitcoin experts remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency in the country. As a consequence of the event, the number of people interested in doing business in El Salvador through Bitcoin is expected to increase. Also, Max’s enthusiasm for having shared his book is very palpable. Both hope to have left more than one mark among the attendees.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.