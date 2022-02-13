Meet the most “gangsta” car of Eduin Caz

Eduin Caz overflows with successes with Grupo Firme, sweeping digital platforms with each musical release allowing him to acquire a large number of luxurious cars, one of which is the most special of all that bears his personal stamp. Do not miss the incredible model and the distinctive mark that differentiates it from all the vehicles in the world.

Eduin Caz vocalist and leader of Firm Groupmakes news by itself before the musical success that grows like foam, projecting his talent to all parts of Mexico, Latin America and the United States, surprising the fans who do not miss every detail of their news.

On the other hand, his personal life has been involved in several controversy over infidelity in marriagealthough the singer himself was able to solve the situation at that time, publicly confessing what he did and how he solved everything with his wife Daisy Anahy.

For the general public and the media, the 27-year-old became everything an idol of regional Mexican musicbeyond his passion for singing is interest in carscollecting in the garage the most impressive beauties behind the wheel, showing off one in particular who became the special “gangsta” of your acquisition.

The star model is a BMW M4 one of the most outstanding on the track, modest but no less incredible, with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, 375 KW (510 hp) and 650 Nm. It goes from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, completely state-of-the-art and spacious comfort design.

It has a high level of dynamism, 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and two essential turbochargersadding the extraordinary sports driving and valued for purchase at approximately $ 1,620,000 pesos, also adding the personal stamp of the singer by placing his seal named after his daughter Geraldinewhich stands out in one of the doors of his BMW.

