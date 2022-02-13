Memoirs of Prince Harry “will shake the core of the British Monarchy”

London. Prince Henry’s memoir will include revelations that “will shake the core of the (British) Monarchy” and that will be particularly critical of his father’s wife, Camilla, according to a close friend of Charles of England’s son, in statements published this Sunday by the Sunday Mirror.

Friends of the Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lillibet, predict that the book will uncover his true feelings for the Duchess of Cornwall.

“He has many things to say. People think he keeps a discreet profile out of respect for his family, but that’s not it. He is writing a book,” says that source.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years in power Prince Harry sues for police protection so he can travel to Britain Meghan Markle will receive a pound sterling for violation of her privacy

He adds that Enrique “has signed a multimillion-dollar contract and he is saving many opinions for that. The contract specifies that it must include personal and family details.”

That friend assures that the memoirs “will shake the core of the monarchy.”

The book is expected to explore Enrique’s childhood, his time in the Army – including when he was in the war in Afghanistan – and his marriage to American Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II recently confirmed that Camilla, 74, will be queen consort when her son, Charles, comes to the throne.

Harry used his last public appearance, a video call this week to former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas, to pay tribute to his late mother, Diana of Wales.

During that intervention, however, Prince William’s little brother did not allude to Isabel Il’s announcement, a silence that speaks for itself, according to a close friend of the prince, according to which Enrique does not maintain a close relationship with Camilla. .

“Although the tensions between the two have eased over the years, it has been more to show unity than to be a close relationship,” he says.

According to that source whose identity has not been identified, “at the beginning there were big problems (among them) but Enrique and his brother Guillermo grew up and matured, things improved and now they can live together as adults. They have never had a close relationship and they don’t.”

The British newspaper points out that Enrique’s memoirs could be published before Christmas.