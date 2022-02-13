Michel Leaño and the decision to resign from Chivas after the humiliation in Akron

Michel Leaño and the decision to leave Chivas after the humiliating defeat against Tigres

February 12, 2022 8:56 p.m.

Marcelo Michel Leano realized that the attitude of the players of Chivas it’s awful. At a press conference, the Mexican DT showed his discomfort after the result against tigers. But nevertheless, Michel Leano hinted that he would not leave the Flock.

The Mexican DT does not conceive that in three games they are converted in the first minutes. “It is evident that we are not at all happy with today’s game, it is incredible that we continue to give away goals in the first ten minutes due to lack of concentration”, said Michel Leaño.

Since the last tournament, Chivas suffers from a lack of perseverance, therefore Michel Leano He believes that the only way to get up is with work and avoiding those mistakes that have reduced the Flock of important points.

Does Michel Leaño have the support of Amaury Vergara?

According to the report by journalist Jesús Hernández, Chivas he will not change his coach, unless a catastrophe occurs where the situation becomes unsustainable and the board has to forget about the compadrazgos he has Vergara with the DT.

