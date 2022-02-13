Millionaire offers to Canelo to face Golovkin and Bivol

One of the most requested fights by boxing fans and especially by the followers and detractors of Canelo Álvarez is one step away from materializing.

The third fight between the two boxers is getting closer and could be a fact for the month of September, with Dmitry Bivol as the first contender to beat for the Mexican.

It is about the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin, the fighter from Kazakhstan who put the Mexican in serious trouble between 2017 and 2018, and who could finally have his last rematch in 2022.

The proposal arrived a couple of weeks ago at the offices of Eddy Reynoso and it did so with a monstrous bag secured for the man from Guadalajara, but which includes a pact for two fights, with Canelo vs. Golovkin as the star to celebrate the national holidays in the United States. .

The first fight would be against the Russian fighter, Dmitry Bivol, at 175 pounds, with which the Mexican would seek to win a light heavyweight belt again, although this time from the World Boxing Association (WBA) and with the month of May as the date. principal.

If he achieves victory against the Russian champion, Gennady Golovkin would later arrive to consummate the trilogy on September 17, 2022 and where he would return at 168 pounds to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles.

For these two fights and according to the acclaimed ESPN reporter, Mike Coppinger, Canelo Álvarez would add USD 85 million to his fortune as an insured purse and with Matchroom Boxing as the promoter that would make this double fight possible, broadcast in the United States by the DAZN platform.

On average, Saúl Álvarez would receive just over 42 million dollars for the two fights, without taking into account the personal agreements he has in terms of sponsorships, so the brutal average that the man from Jalisco has in terms of income per fight in recent years would be maintained. years.