“Mommy I love you. You are my everything”: No clues for the kidnapping of a singer in Guatemala

Three months ago, an armed group kidnapped a young Mexican regional music singer after a concert in eastern Guatemala. Since then, without further information and with anguish on the surface, the artist’s mother lives an agonizing ordeal, but she does not lose hope of finding him.

On November 12, four men took José Zoel Franco de León, 20, from the seat where he rested after finishing an interpretation in the department of Zacapa, some 150 kilometers east of Guatemala City and another 50 kilometers from the department. that saw him born, El Progreso.

“The armed men took him by force and put him in a luxurious car,” the singer’s mother, Yuliana de León, tells Efe between sobs, according to information she has collected based on what one of the friends said. accompanying his son.

This same person, whom De León refers to as a “supposed friend,” declared to the authorities that the kidnapping had taken place at 1:30 a.m. on November 13 and that the criminals had allegedly called him from José Zoel’s phone to indicate that “they already had it in Santa Rosalía, always in the municipality of Zacapa”.

AN UNCERTAIN NIGHTMARE

The puzzle of how, why, who took him and where his son is, if he will appear, is a total “nightmare”, as described by the 38-year-old woman, a housewife and mother of three other children in her second marriage .

“Everything we have been experiencing is unbearable because you are never prepared for something like this and even less to imagine that a person as dear as my son has been. Because not only one, who is a family, is feeling this emptiness that is here, Hundreds of people are sorry because, blessed be God, we have been seeing messages and all the people claiming the arrival”, narrates de León.

During the interview, the singer’s mother wears a white shirt with a legend in black letters that says on the chest: “We walk with the strength of faith and hope.” Below it is a photograph of her and José Zoel, followed by a phrase that stands out in gold letters: “We are waiting for you at home, my Berrinchudo.”

Her son, according to her account, was a “big man”, a young man of 20 years but with “soul and heart of a boy of seven”, who every time she scolded him “lowered his head”.

De León denies that José Zoel was in bad steps. Music was his whole life, because from the age of eight he practiced it and followed the group Los Huracanes del Norte, the mythical northern band from the northeast of Mexico.

“What he would do is he would grab a piece of cardboard and fold it like he said it was an accordion and he would sing there and put on his long-sleeved shirts, put on his hat and say that he was going to be a singer and go to be in a band. He knew all the music of Los Hurricanes”, smiles De León.

José Zoel did not miss a step in his childhood and taught himself to play the guitar, the accordion and tune his voice. At the age of 20, he had already opened concerts for the Mexicans Edwin Luna, José Alfredo Ríos (known as “El Komander”) and the band La Trakalosa from Monterrey.

THE EMPTY AT HOME

Yuliana de León frowns when talking about the reaction of the authorities. Three months have passed without further news of her son, about whom she filed complaints at the police stations of El Progreso and Zacapa and before the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office).

“We live in an unknown because (nothing) is not known, they have not given me more information,” he details.

On the contrary, malicious people may have tried to take advantage of your pain. “Yes, it’s true, I received calls from several people who, perhaps taking advantage of the exposure that one is experiencing” tried to deceive her, but “they were never true.”

The mother demands greater speed from the authorities and warns that she has not received news from her son, who said that “his priority was us, because he himself left it in writing for me the night those people took it from me.”

De León treasures the last message he received from him. It was 10:39 at night on November 12, before his son jumped on stage: “Mommy, I love you. You are my everything. I hope to God I will have money soon and have you well.”

The following messages that she replied to, eleven minutes later and almost an hour later, still entered her WhatsApp, which reflected the two checks received. “Son, are you still there?” asked his mother before the prolonged emptiness in these next three months, which has not given women respite in a Central American nation where each year more than a thousand people lose track of persons.