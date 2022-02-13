Necessary to modify strategy to face “overwhelmed insecurity”: Ricardo Monreal

Before representatives of the private initiative, the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) and leader of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal Avila, recognized that in many states of the country the insecurity has overflowedso “it is a subject that we must attend to”.

Holding a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin), he announced that a meeting with the members of the Security Cabinet of the federal government to request changes in the strategy applied throughout this six-year term to deal with violence and organized crime.

“We have reviewed the strategy of the National Guard, and in this period we are going to talk with the Security Cabinet and suggest modifications in good faith to the strategy so that we can give a better and coordinated fight against organized crime”, he warned.

The parliamentary coordinator of Morena considered that in order to reduce the rates of violence in the country, it is necessary to lessen its relationship with criminal groups and arms trafficking from the United States. In this sense, he emphasized that “in the Senate the effort of the federal government to achieve concrete changes from the neighboring country is recognized.”

In the Senate, he added, “this aspect of our foreign policy will be followed up, and with that objective we will continue promoting high-level dialogue” with US authorities.

Ensuring public safety and restoring peace

He recalled that one of the main concerns of the Morena Parliamentary Group in the Senate is ensure public safety and restore peace, since they are the main claims of citizens, in addition to health, especially after the effects caused by the pandemic.

On the other hand, he explained that to face serious pandemics and epidemics, there are nine initiatives to reform the General Health Law, which must be analyzed by the relevant commissions and discussed by the Plenary. In addition, there are proposals to offer families tax incentives related to their health expenses.

Another pending issue associated with public health -he added- is the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis, which has not reached agreements between the co-legislators.

Ricardo Monreal He pointed out that in the Chamber of Senators they will insist on dialogue and deliberation, which are the very essence of parliament, to approve these projects.

He stressed that in the last three and a half years of legislative work, conciliation, dialogue and negotiation have been essential to reach the majorities that were required to design the legal framework that has allowed us to advance in the transformation of the country.

The president of the Jucopo recognized that in the new ordinary period, the constitutional reforms will represent a greater challenge of conciliation for their approval, since they require a qualified majority, as well as the endorsement of more than half of the local congresses, “and for this we need the opposition, because without it the initiatives could not prosper”.

Therefore, he emphasized to the directors of the Concamin, “I have not tired of repeating that we must act with prudence, with intelligence and with respect” to all political forces.

Ricardo Monreal listened to the opinions, concerns and proposals of the presidents of the industrial chambers, in order to enrich the legislative agenda that will be discussed in this period of sessions.

He explained that the electrical reform, which is already being debated in the Chamber of Deputies, seeks to recover the stewardship of the Federal Electricity Commission of the electrical sector, “an objective with which I agree, but to approve it we will have to make changes to it.”

He trusted that the Open Parliament, which was organized to listen to the points of view of the various sectors involved, will manage to generate agreements for an eventual approval of the project in both chambers of Congress.

The leader of Morena in the Senate also stressed that an electoral reform is planned that “He intends to include austerity in the functioning of our democracy, adopt electronic voting and guarantee neutrality”; as well as an initiative to incorporate the National Guard into the administrative structure of the Ministry of National Defense.

He pointed out that to these proposals that have already been announced, there are also, among others, the projects to create the National Care System and establish accountability mechanisms for autonomous organizations. All of them, said Monreal Ávila, will be discussed in this ordinary period of sessions.

He stressed that the inflation that affects the entire world is also worrying, but that “it has hit us decisively and we need to control it, in order to preserve the purchasing power of Mexican families.”

rdmd