Netflix Announces New Series About Bitfinex Hack for 120,000 Bitcoin

The streaming and production giant, Netflix will soon produce a documentary series about the well-known Bitfinex hack, one of the biggest financial crimes of 2016 in which 119,756 bitcoin (BTC) were stolen, worth 72 million dollars at the time.

The Netflix Documentary will focus on a couple located in New York and their connection to the laundering of almost 120,000 BTC linked to the crime. According to Netflix, the documentary will be directed by American filmmaker Chris Smith with Nick Bilton serving as co-executive producer. The ad said:

“Netflix has commissioned a documentary series about a married couple’s alleged plot to launder billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency in the largest financial crime case in history.”

The plot is based on two main characters -Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan- the couple from NYC linked to the hacking of 120,000 BTC and his involvement in laundering the stolen funds.

Bitcoin price movement since August 2016. Source: TradingView

As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView demonstrates, since the Bitfinex hack, BTC prices have skyrocketed over 7415% in just five years.

Netflix notes that “As the value of the stolen Bitcoin price skyrocketed from $71 million at the time of the hack to nearly $5 billion, the pair allegedly tried to liquidate their digital money by creating fake online accounts and identities, and buying physical gold, NFTs, and more.all while researchers scrambled to track the movement of money on the blockchain.”

Cointelegraph has previously tracked the movement of the stolen funds, with the last movement dating back to February 1, 2022..

⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ ⚠ 10,000 #BTC (383,540,711 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallethttps://t.co/kvvWQpZoq8 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 1, 2022

10,000 BTC ($383,540,711) of funds stolen from the 2016 Bitfinex hack were transferred to an unknown wallet.

Cointelegraph recently interviewed an anonymous cyber watcher who tracked down a group of decentralized finance scammers. (DeFi) responsible for StableMagnet’s $25 million rug pull and ultimately managed to get the stolen money back to investors.

Check out the full episode to find out how the vigilante coordinated with Manchester Police to recover a single USB device with approximately 9 million dollars.

