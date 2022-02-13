New MLB proposal addresses economic issues

Minimum salary: MLB’s proposal gives the MLBPA a choice between two systems. Under the first, players would receive a single minimum salary of $630,000 in 2022, which would be more than double the $27,500 increase players received in the first year of the last CBA. Under this system, the minimum salary would be uncapped — meaning teams could give raises at their discretion — while the 2021 $59,500 raise would be roughly on par with the raise ($63,000) players received during the five years of the totality of the previous collective agreement.