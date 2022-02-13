New record in NBA! LeBron James beats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar against Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

The great star that the NBA has is now the all-time leading scorer in the league after beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors. Bolavip tells you the details of LeBron James’ new record.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has a new all-time leader in pointsas Lebron Jamesstar of Los Angeles Lakersmanaged to overcome in their match against Golden State Warriors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer counting the regular season and postseason.

Without a doubt, the NBA has some games that make us mark them on the calendar, and the matchup between Lakers and Warriors was one of them. When James in the previous weeks was closing in on Abdul-Jabbar’s record, this matchup took on a particular color.

LeBron James needed 182 fewer games than Kareemanother Los Angeles Lakers storied figure, to surpass him, adding to an already illustrious career a new record that will take a long time to break again.

The point for the record

Bolavip brings you the video of the points with which LeBron James he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the National Basketball Association (NBA) counting the postseason and regular season.