New York Records Lows in COVID Numbers Not Seen Since October – NBC New York (47)

Omicron’s wave in New York is largely gone, with COVID positivity rates at levels seen in late October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

New York recorded 3,583 new cases on Sunday, Hochul said in a statement, the lowest since Oct. 25. For its part, the state’s single-day positivity rate was 2.28%, the lowest since Halloween.

It’s a startling change from just a month earlier, when almost 48,000 people tested positive and the daily positivity rate approached 15%.

As always, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, but they too are falling, to levels last seen in mid-December.

The state lifted its indoor mask mandate on Thursday, and there are signs that Hochul could also lift the mask mandate in schools in about three weeks.

